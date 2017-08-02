Come clean over corruption charge against nephew or resign: BJP asks Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Upping the ante, BJP on Wednesday demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee either come clean over corruption allegations against her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee or resign from her post. Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Abhishek received Rs 1.15 crore when he was director in the firm Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd from a realtor Raj Kishore Modi, who is under probe for criminal activities, including land grabbing, reported PTI.

“The real shocker is, Mamata who had opposed the permission given to the realtor later did not withdraw the permission given by the previous CPI(M) government,” he said. “This is an open and shut case of corruption and quid pro quo…and therefore, she (Mamata) has lost her moral right to rule and she has to give convincing answers, otherwise she has to resign,” Javadekar told reporters here.

Javadekar further claimed that the residential address of Abhishek and his wife were shown as chief minister’s official residence at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Road in Kolkata. “TMC is following ‘Vadra-Tejashwi’ model of corruption,” Javadekar added, referring to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. “We can conclude that the TMC, which they call Trinamool Congress, really stands for Total Mamata for Corruption…from Sarada to Narada and finally to Mamata,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Criticising Mamata’s slogan of ‘Ma, Mati,Manush’, Javadekar said it has tuned to ‘Aami, Aamar, Aamar parivar’ (Me, Mine, My family) for her,” and that “it is nepotism at its best.”

Linking it to corruption expose of other opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, the BJP leader said, “This is the saga of Mahagathbandhan. The Mahagathbandhan what they are projecting for 2019 is a saga of nepotism, corruption and non-performance”.

– PTI inputs

