BJP demands immediate arrest of Imam for issuing fatwa against PM Modi

The BJP in West Bengal has lodged a police complaint against a Imam of Kolkata for issuing a ‘fatwa’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded his immediate arrest. Syed Mohammad Nurur Rahman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Masjid, on Saturday issued a ‘fatwa’ against the Prime Minister, accusing him of ‘bluffing’ people through demonetisation, evoking a sharp reaction from the BJP, which demanded his arrest.

“We want him to be arrested and put behind bars. This is not only insult to the Prime Minister but also to the people of this country. We will go for legal action against him, ” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

BJP state secretary Ritesh Tiwari, had lodged a police complaint in Jorasakho police station and demanded action against him.

“I have lodged a police complaint and urged the police authorities to treat it as an FIR. You can’t just say anything you want against the Prime Minister of our country,” Tiwari said.

Barkati yesterday said during a joint conference by the All India Majlis-e-Sura and All India Minority Forum here said, “Everyday people are harassed and facing problem due to demonetisation. Modi is bluffing the society and the innocent people of the country through demonetisation and nobody wants him to continue as the Prime Minister.”

BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh, who is in-charge of party’s West Bengal affairs, said in Delhi, “We demand that Mamata Banerjee immediately order his arrest. The fatwa against our Prime Minister is highly condemnable. TMC MP Idris Ali was sitting next to him when he issued the fatwa.”

Last year Barkati had issued a ‘fatwa’ against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for his comments against Banerjee.