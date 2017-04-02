BJP demands HP CM Virbhadra Singh’s resignation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

The BJP today demanded resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, asserting that he has become a “symbol of corruption” after he was charge-sheeted by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case. Accusing the Congress of not fighting against black money, but batting for those who possess it, the BJP also questioned “silence” of party vice president Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said the CBI, in its investigation, has found that Singh has shown profit in his accounts from his apple orchards during the year 2008-09 and 2010-11 to be more than Rs 6 crore.

“However, the profits in the preceding and subsequent years before that were zero. This establishes the fact that he has shown the fictitious earning from his apple orchards in his accounts to hide his unaccountable income,” Yadav said.

The BJP leader claimed, investigations also revealed that the apples worth Rs 6 crores were transported using scooters and motorcycles.

“Rahul Gandhi should reveal what is the secret formula to earn so much money by a farmer like Virbhadra Singh. If the Congress is left with any morality, then it should seek his resignation,” he said, adding that during 2010-11, the octogenarian Congress leader was the Union Health Minister.

On March 31, Delhi High Court refused to quash the disproportionate assets case filed by CBI against Singh and his wife, saying there is no basis to claim that the FIR is the result of any “political vendetta”.

It also vacated the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s October 1, 2015 interim order restraining CBI from arresting, interrogating or filing a charge sheet in the case without the court’s permission.

Hours later, Singh and his wife were charge-sheeted by the CBI in a special court.

Himachal Pradesh goes to polls later this year.

