BJP demands dismissal of Cong govt in Himachal over law and order

The BJP legislature party in Himachal Pradesh ton Monday urged Governor Acharya Devvrat to dismiss the Virbhadra Singh led Congress government in the state alleging that the law and order situation had worsened. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the BJP claimed that the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse and the police instead of arresting the real culprits was implicating innocent people.

The public at large has lost faith in the police and the state government and to restore their confidence, the Congress government should be immediately dismissed to clear the way for fresh elections, the BJP delegation which submitted the memorandum said. “The callous attitude of police in investigating cases of heinous crime has seriously dented its image and its credibility has sunk low,” said, leader of the opposition, P K Dhumal, who led the delegation.

Referring to the Kotkhai rape-cum-murder, he said that it was not the only case where questions had been raised about the police’s role.

Earlier the police failed to solve the murder of forest guard Hoshiyar Singh whose body was found hanging on a tree in a forest in Mandi, Dhumal claimed.

He referred to other cases like the alleged rape of a minor girl in Kullu, abduction and rape of a married woman in Sirmaur to allege that the police and the state authorities had been unable to match the expectations of the people.

