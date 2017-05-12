BJP demands Barkati’s arrest over ‘derogatory’ remarks, red beacon

Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati. Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati.

THE BJP on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of Tipu Sultan Mosque Shahi Imam Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati for his derogatory comments against BJP and RSS workers. The party also demanded that action be taken against him for sporting a red beacon on his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Barkati had said that if any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP, the individual will be ousted from the community and beaten up. He had added that those who chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ outside mosques were “hijras”

(eunuch).

BJP state General Secretary Pratap Banerjee said: “It is suspicious that despite making anti-India statements, Barkati has not been arrested yet. A person is raising anti-India slogans and the police are mute spectators. He is very close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we have reasons to believe he is saying these things after consulting Mamata. This is why he has not been arrested. This is shameful… He should be arrested immediately.”

He added that BJP has sent the video of Barkati’s speech to the Union Home Ministry and party national president Amit Shah’s so legal action could be taken against him. “Those who raise anti-national slogans have no right to stay in the country. We want to throw him out,” said Banerjee.

“On May 25, BJP workers will gherao Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar against the lodging of false cases against BJP workers. We will demand the arrest of Barkati and certain police officers who have been working to protect the interest of Trinamool Congress,” he added.

Meanwhile, defying the Centre’s ban on use of red beacons, Barkati on Thursday said he is not bound by the order. “I am a religious leader and have been using the red beacon for past several decades. I don’t follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? In Bengal, only the orders of the state government are effective. I will use red beacon. In Bengal, no one has removed red beacon,” Barkati told PTI.

This comes on a day when Suraj Kumar Singh — a resident of Topsia in Kolkata —- lodged a complaint with the local police station, demanding that Barkati be arrested for using red beacons. In his complaint, Singh said: “He (Barkati) is not a law abiding citizen of the country… he is challenging and threatening Indian laws. He is also promoting riots. He had said that if ‘Hindustan becomes a Hindu nation, we will start jihad’… He has openly said that they will support Pakistan…”

The North Dinajpore police, meanwhile, on Thursday booked state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and party state secretary Locket Chatterjee for leading a motorcycle rally in poll-bound Raiganj Municipality on Wednesday without wearing helmets.

Accusing Mamata of indulging in “double standards” by lodging “false cases”, Chatterjee said the government was turning a turning a blind eye to Barkati using red beacons atop his vehicles. “When Barkati flouts government’s ban on red beacons, Banerjee remains silent. Cases are being lodged against BJP workers for not wearing helmets but when people belonging to the special community roam free in the city without helmets, the government takes no action. This is sheer double standard of the state government and Mamata Banerjee,” Chatterjee said. “If Barkati removes the red beacon, we will also start wearing helmets,” she added.

