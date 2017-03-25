BJP demands action against officials involved in Akola ZP scam

BJP members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today took strong objection to inaction against government officials allegedly involved in irregularities in procurement of CCTV cameras and computers in Akola Zila Parishad. The issue came up in the Question Hour after BJP legislator Randhir Savarkar and others wondered how CCTV cameras procured by the Akola ZP for Rs 30,000 per piece could be bought by him for only Rs 5,000. He alleged a scam of Rs 30 lakh in the ZP.

Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde said she would again order an inquiry into the matter, to be completed in a month’s time. She also assured that if District Collector and other officials are involved, action would be taken against them.

The minister said the Collector had earlier told her that there were no irregularities but she was not satisfied with the reply, and hence she was ordering a fresh probe. Savarkar demanded that if she was not satisfied with the Collector’s priliminary probe, action should be taken against him.

To this, Munde said a decision on action against IAS officers regarding their transfer and appointment is the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

“I would forward your complaints to him. If the Collector was found guilty, CM would be requested to act against him,” she added.

Munde said state and central government will jointly provide Rs 14,000 crore to the rural development department till 2019. She said the need of the hour is to ensure that the government specify the conditions and specifications for procurements at the taluka level.

Similarly, deliberately making more purchases (of goods and equipments) by issuing tenders of smaller amounts will not be tolerated, the minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now