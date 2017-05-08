BJP delegation meets L-G Anil Baijal, demands action in water tanker scam



A BJP delegation on Monday met Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and demanded action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the latter’s predecessor Sheila Dikshit in the Rs 400-crore water tanker scam.

“We have submitted documents pertaining to the scam to the L-G, in which Kejriwal himself is an accused. We also talked about the corruption prevailing in the Delhi government…,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta told reporters after meeting Baijal.

“Two cases have been filed in connection with the water tanker scam… but no action has been taken,” Gupta said.

“Even after it has been proved that there was a water tanker scam of Rs 400 crore during Sheila ji’s rule, Kejriwal is still using the same contractors at same rates,” he alleged.

Gupta asked: “Why is the Delhi government having contract with these companies? Why haven’t these companies been blacklisted?”

He said the party had demanded strict action against Sheila Dikshit and Kejriwal.

The BJP leader also accused Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain of buying agricultural land in the national capital’s villages with hawala money.

“Kejriwal has all the information on Jain buying agricultural land, but the latter is still the Urban Development Minister. Hence, we have demanded his removal” Gupta said.

Gupta said the L-G had assured him of raising the issue with the government.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of trying to save Jain. “We will raise the issue in the assembly and ask Kejriwal ji why he is saving Jain,” he said.

As for sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra’s contention that he had seen Jain handing over Rs 2 crore in cash to Kejriwal, Gupta said: “We have told the L-G that Mishra is a case witness and that the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Bureau must act immediately.”

