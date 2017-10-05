BJP delegation led by state president Dilip Ghosh chased and heckled in Darjeeling

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo) West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

BJP delegation led by state president Dilip Ghosh was chased and heckled allegedly by supporters of Binay Tamang in Darjeeling. Supporters allegedly of Binay Tamang also disrupted a meeting by Ghosh, which had to be cancelled. This is the second day of BJP delegation’s visit to the Hills, after the 104 days of indefinite strike was withdrawn. “Miscreants who were chanting Binay Tamang’s name first distruped our Vijaya Samellani meeting. When we cancelled the meeting and went out the miscreants attacked us and beat up our supporters. I got no help from police or administration. Some or our workers are injured,” said Dilip Ghosh, speaking with Express from Darjeeling.

“This attack was pre-planned. There was no police. I had to take my workers to police station and lodge a complaint. The conspiracy has links to Kolkata. These goons are the same people who want to keep the Hills disturbed,” said Ghosh. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders put the onus of security on Dilip Ghosh saying BJP is trying to disturb peace in the Hills.

“BJP is trying to disturb the peace in the Hills by such visits, when normalcy is returning back. Why didn’t he seek police protection when he went there? BJP is responsible for what has happened in the Hills,” said Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool Congress. “The statements is has been making has angered the people of the Hills. This is an outburst of the anger,” said Gautam Deb, state tourism minister and TMC leader from Siliguri.

According to sources, BJP delegation reached Darjeeling from Kalimpong in the morning and was welcomed by GJM supporters. Ghosh also led a mammoth rally in Chowkbazar at the heart of Darjeeling with BJP and GJM supporters. Later BJP leaders organized a meeting at Gorkha Dukh Nivarak Samity Hall. Supporters of Binay Tamang , expelled GJM leader and GTA chief showed black flags and chanted ‘BJP Go back’ slogans. They disrupted the meeting which had to be cancelled.

While the BJP leaders and their supporters moved out on the road, they were chased by the group with black flags. Dilip Ghosh was heckled on the road and BJP workers beaten up. Ghosh then walked to the police station with the BJP workers and lodged a complaint. Following Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal, GJM on September 26 withdrew the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills which had continued for 104th day. The union home ministry is also preparing for talks with GJM leaders in Delhi.

“On October 4, BJP leaders are coming to Kalimpong to assess the situation and interact with people, hence I request my brothers and sisters to welcome them and tell them all that we have faced during the 104-day long bandh,” said Gurung said yesterday through the audio clip.

On Monday expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang, who was recently made the chairman of Board of Administrators under Gorkha Teritorial Administration (GTA) by the state government, said that BJP leaders were visiting Darjeeling to add “fuel to the fire”.

