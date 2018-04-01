BJP delegation leaves for violence-hit Asansol in West Bengal

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain is part of the delegation visiting Asansol. (File Photo) BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain is part of the delegation visiting Asansol. (File Photo)

A four-member BJP delegation on Sunday left for Asansol to take stock of the situation in the coal city in the wake of the violence over Ram Navami processions.

The delegation comprising BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Palamu MP and former director-general of Jharkhand police Vishnu Dayal Ram and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly left for Asansol this morning.

“We are going to Asansol to take stock of the situation. If the administration tries to stop us we have ways to get in there. They must give us a proper logic why we’ll not be allowed there, else we’ll go there,” Roopa Ganguly said before leaving for Asansol.

The state government on Saturday had said that with the dates for the panchayat polls announced and the model code of conduct implemented it would not be able to provide ample security cover for the BJP delegation visiting riot-hit Asansol and Raniganj. “It’s up to the police to decide on this matter. If they think that presence of these leaders may hamper peace there they may take a decision of not allowing them. This is absolutely logical,” a senior official at the state government said. “We are keeping a watch on the situation,” he added.

The team, which was formed by BJP chief Amit Shah, will submit a report to him on their return. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi yesterday had paid a visit to violence-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj. He had held a meeting with senior police and administration officials and appealed for peace. The Asansol-Raniganj belt saw clashes between two groups of over Ram Navami celebrations resulting in the death of one person. Two police officers were also injured in it.

Internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC are still in force in both towns, a senior police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App