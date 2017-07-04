BJP defends ‘emergency reception’ at airport

BJP president Amit Shah arrives at Dabolim airport in Goa

The BJP on Monday defended party chief Amit Shah’s “emergency reception” at the Goa airport two days earlier, calling it affection shown by the cadre. “It was not a party. We did not do any rave party there,” BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar said at a press meet convened after Shah’s two day visit to the state. “One cannot stop workers, who wanted to meet their leader. Everything was done (at the) last minute. The workers assembled spontaneously. Permission was not needed as crowd came spontaneously.”

Tendulkar denied presence of any chairs through the press meet. But he admitted: “That was for Amit Bhai. How could he stand?’’ He added that they were “spontaneously” arranged for those on the dais. Tendulkar confirmed the police “were instructed four days before the event on the arrival of the national party president and to make necessary provisions for security.”

He accused the Opposition of making it a political issue. “They have Sonia Gandhi and they can do such events when she arrives. We will not object.’’

