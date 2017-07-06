BJP dares Lalu Prasad Yadav, family to cancel all lands gifted to them

“I dare Lalu Prasad to cancel all the seven-eight plots gifted by these people to his family members,” said Sushil Modi. (File photo) “I dare Lalu Prasad to cancel all the seven-eight plots gifted by these people to his family members,” said Sushil Modi. (File photo)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday dared RJD chief Lalu Prasad to cancel all lands gifted to him and his family members. Modi threw the challenge a day after Prasad showed a cancelled gift deed to trash BJP’s charge that his elder son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted over 13 acres of land by a former RJD minister’s wife in 1992 as a reward for “taking care” of her.

Stating that the land was gifted by Rama Devi on March 23, 1992 while the gift deed was cancelled on June 30, 1993, Modi wondered why it took Prasad 15 months to cancel it.

“Why Lalu Prasad’s family has not cancelled till date the lands gifted to his (Lalu’s) family by Raghunath Jha, Kanti Singh, Lalan Choudhary, Hridayanand Choudhary, Prabhunath Yadav and Subhash Choudhary?” he asked.

“I dare Lalu Prasad to cancel all the seven-eight plots gifted by these people to his family members,” Modi told reporters here.

The plots of land were gifted to Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, her daughter Hema Yadav and her another daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, Modi told a press conference here.

The former deputy chief minister claimed Prasad cancelled the gift deed of Rama Devi as it was cheap land located in ‘chaur’ (land filled with water for most parts of the year) in a rural area whereas costly lands gifted in towns or cities have not been cancelled so far.

On Prasad’s threat to file a defamation suit against him if he did not apologise within two days, Modi said, defamation suits are filed by those having some reputation.

“Prasad is a convicted man in a corruption case who is out on bail and still facing trial in several corruption cases,” he said.

“I am not scared of defamation cases as I am facing several such cases filed by Lalu’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav and others,” Modi said.

He termed Prasad’s “BJP hatao, desh bachao” rally on August 27 in Patna as “Benami sampatti bachao rally.”

BJP state president Nand Kishore Yadav and other senior state leaders were present at the press conference.

