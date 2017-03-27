BJP councillor’s ‘cricket betting den’ busted, 2 held

Acting on a tip-off, Local Crime Branch (LCB), Godhra, busted a cricket betting den, allegedly run by local BJP councillor Chetan Satvani in the town and arrested two persons late on Saturday night. Satvani, however, managed to escape.

Kailash Chatwani and Sunil Amalchandani, both residents of Godhra, have been booked under various section of The Public Gambling Act. According to the police, the accused were allegedly betting on the one-day match, played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. Chatwani and Amalchandani were caught red-handed during a raid by the LCB on Suvidha society in Godhra town. Nineteen mobile phones, two laptops and two television sets along with other electronic devices worth Rs. 4 lakh have been seized. “The two arrested accused have confessed to the involvement of Chetan Satmani who is a BJP councilor in Godhra Nagarpalika. He had escaped before the raid.”

