BJP councillor on the run after woman beaten up, stripped in public in Surat

Three nephews of a BJP municipal councillor were remanded in judicial custody on Friday, days after they allegedly stripped and beat up a 40-year-old woman in public at a crossroad in Surat. Councillor Pravin Kahar, however, is still absconding. The incident took place on Tuesday when Kahar, the BJP councillor from municipal ward no. 20 Nanpura-Ahwa, allegedly barged into the woman’s flat in Rander area with his three nephews suspecting an affair between his son-in-law Jayesh Tailor and the woman.

Kahar and his nephews first beat up the woman and Jayesh at the flat and then dragged them outside and thrashed the two in public, police said. Jayesh and the woman where then taken to Nanpura crossroad when they were again beaten in public, according to the complaint filed by the woman. She claimed that while Jayesh managed to escape, she was stripped and again beaten up by the accused, who soon fled from the spot.

Following the incident, the woman reached Athwalines police station to register a complaint against the BJP leader and the others, but, she said, police refused to register a case claiming that the incident took place in Rander police limit. The woman then approached Rander police station, and filed a complaint, but no immediate action was taken against the accused.

She then approached Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma, who directed Rander police to register an FIR against the accused, besides asking Inspector I K Chauhan of nearby Jehangirpura police station to take over the probe. Following the FIR, Monil Kahar, Mayak Kahar and Ankit Borsalliwala, all residents of Nanpura, were arrested. Chauhan said, “We have arrested three accused and Praveen Kahar is still absconding. We are putting all our efforts to locate him and he would be arrested soon.”

