BJP continues good show in Odisha panchayat polls

BJP continued its stellar run in the Odisha panchayat polls by claiming a majority in at least 8 of the 30 districts, while the ruling BJD got a comfortable majority in 13 districts, at the end of the fourth phase of the polls Sunday. BJP won 63 zilla parishad seats on Sunday, taking its tally to 259 seats. BJD has so far won 374 seats, a major slide from its tally in the 2012 panchayat polls. Congress has so far won in only 48 zilla parishad seats, its worst-ever performance ever in the panchayat elections in the state.

BJP has so far got a majority in Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Bolangir zilla parishads. In tribal-dominated Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri districts particularly, BJP almost swept the polls.