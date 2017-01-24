BJP, Congress workers clash during one-day Jodhpur bandh

A one-day Jodhpur bandh called by Congress on Tuesday saw sporadic clashes between workers of the opposition party and ruling BJP here. (Representational Image) A one-day Jodhpur bandh called by Congress on Tuesday saw sporadic clashes between workers of the opposition party and ruling BJP here. (Representational Image)

A one-day Jodhpur bandh called by Congress on Tuesday saw sporadic clashes between workers of the opposition party and ruling BJP here. Called a day in advance of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s arrival here on Wednesday on the occasion of state-level Republic day ceremony, the bandh was called to mark a protest against her government for its alleged vendetta politics and turning a blind eye to the development of the Marwar region.

Terming the bandh successful, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it was a “ratification of the bias” of Raje with entire Marwar region. “People of the city sent a clear indication that they are not happy with the BJP government and ratified it by coming out in support of Congress that the bandh remained successful,” he said.

The bandh culminated in a demonstration at the district collectorate.

Though the essential services had been spared by the bandh, city bus and taxi services remained suspended largely till the afternoon.

At many places, clashes between the Congress and BJP workers were reported but with the intervention of police, the situation did not turn out of control.