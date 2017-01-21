BJP, Congress welcome EC’s order against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Both BJP and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission’s order against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged bribe remarks during Goa rallies early this month. While addressing a rally in Benaulim constituency, Kejriwal had reportedly told voters, “If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money…But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of AAP candidate.”

“We welcome the action by Election Commission of India (ECI) against Kejriwal. Action should be initiated against him under relevant sections of law,” general secretary of Goa BJP Sadanand Tanawade told PTI.

He said BJP is making all attempts to have free and fair polls in association with Election Commission but AAP wants to “propagate corruption”.

BJP’s state information technology cell in-charge Atmaram Barve had filed formal complaint against Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him,” Barve said.

The Congress in Goa had also condemned Kejriwal for his statements.

“This is nothing new for Kejriwal. He keeps on getting censured for his statements,” AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh said.

Goa Congress spokesman Trajano D’Mello who publicly criticised Kejriwal for the statement said ECI has vindicated his stand.

“Kejriwal is sowing seeds of corruption among common man which is dangerous,” he said.

The Election Commission has censured Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his bribe remark and warned him that if he continues to violate the model code, stern action would be taken against him and his party, including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to AAP.