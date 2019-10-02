BJP kickstarts ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’, Congress says they should first follow path of truth

Toggle Menu
BJP leaders, including Shah, party working president J P Nadda and Union minister Prakash Javadekar kick-started a four-month-long exercise and undertook the 'padyatra' (foot march), which is exactly how Gandhi reached out to the masses.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari during rally on Gandhi Jayanti at Haidarpur in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders kick-started a four-month-long exercise and undertook the ‘padyatra’ (foot march), which was Gandhi’s favoured way to reach out to the masses and gave a call to people to follow the ideals of the Father of Nation.

Marking Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs, organisational leaders and other party members too undertook a 2-km-long foot march and spoke about non-violence, peace, use of khadi and cleanliness in events held across the country.

Shah also asked people to follow PM Narendra Modi’s call to shun single-use plastic and said he is the only prime minister who has made cleanliness a mass movement, after Gandhi.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the launch of ‘Sankalp Yatra’ against plastic on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Commemorating the day, Congress leaders including — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — also undertook their own foot marches.

Slamming the BJP, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices and ideals.

In an apparent dig at the BJP leadership, Sonia told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Priyanka in Lucknow said that Gandhi stood for the path of truth.

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in party’s ‘Pad Yatra’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Also seen is Congress leader Jitin Prasad. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

“First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji,” Congress’ general secretary said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a special 36-hour special session of the assembly to mark the day.

