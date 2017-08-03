BJP, Congress spar on Deen Dayal Upadhyay quiz

Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to “distort” the glorious history of the country in the garb of a quiz on RSS icon Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

“The quiz on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is a deliberate attempt to distort the glorious history of the country, including the role played by our revered freedom fighters in the freedom struggle. People of the country will never forgive the BJP for their act,” UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said. “Was there no concrete role played by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in nation building? It is really unfortunate,” he added.

Rebutting the charges levelled by the Congress, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “We do not believe in distorting history. It was done by the communists with active support from the Congress. The teaching and concepts of Deen Dayal Upadhyay like Antyodaya and integral humanism (ekaatma manavaad) have been widely acknowledged.”

He said that Upadhyay was a well-known personality outside India, but it is ironical that in the annals of Indian history, he is yet to get a fair share. Tripathi said that every political party has the right to spread its ideology among the youngsters.

The quiz on Deen Dayal Upadhyay will be held across UP on August 26 for students in classes 9th and 10th. The quiz will be conducted by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Janma Shataabdi Samaroh Samiti.

