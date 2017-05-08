BJP, Congress raise the heat: Arvind Kejriwal should resign

Manoj Tiwari, lef and. Ajay Maken. Manoj Tiwari, lef and. Ajay Maken.

HOURS AFTER ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra levelled allegations of corruption against party chief Arvind Kejriwal, the opposition hit out at AAP and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation.

The BJP has already met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the issue, seeking action against Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain and also plans to bring up the issue during the special session of the Delhi Assembly on May 9. The Congress, meanwhile, said it will carry out a five-day campaign to collect 10 lakh signatures, which will be a “Right to Recall Referendum”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “We have been demanding his resignation for a long time now but we knew he would not do so as the allegations were being levelled by the Opposition. Now that Mishra has said that he has been an eyewitness to an illegal cash transaction between Jain and Kejriwal, and has evidence to back his claims, Kejriwal has to resign. The CM has belittled the faith people reposed in him and his party when they gave them 67 seats.”

Tiwari also said the BJP will write to the ED, the CBI and the I-T department to investigate the charges.

“Today is a black day for Delhi… Such a thing has never happened… The CM had been pointing fingers at everyone but never took any action against Jain,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, meanwhile, questioned why the central government had not filed an FIR on the basis of the Shunglu Committee report, which found “serious cases of corruption, nepotism and favouritism by the Kejriwal government”.

“In less than five years, AAP has flouted all its lofty promises.” Maken said. He also demanded the CM’s resignation stating that Kejriwal has “no moral right to continue…”

