Odisha Assembly adjourned amid uproar

The Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned till post-lunch session following uproar by the opposition Congress and the BJP members over rejection of two adjournment notices. As the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 AM, the Congress and the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and created a ruckus by raising slogans as two adjournment motion notices moved by the Congress over law and order situation in the state were rejected by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till 3 PM.

“It is unfortunate that adjournment motion notices were rejected. The people of Odisha need to know that the ruling party being in majority is trying to suppress the demands of the Opposition. They are trying to murder the democracy and I condemn it,” said Congress MLA Naba Das outside the House.

Treasury bench member Samir Ranjan Dash, however, defended the Speaker and said the Opposition had been stalling the house without any reason. Though adjournment motion notices were moved by the opposition, any specific incident of law and order situation wasn’t mentioned for which the notices had been rejected by the Speaker.

The opposition members, however, said that they wanted to raise the law and order issue over the recent incidents of bombings at Badambadi in Cuttack and near ladies hostel of BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar last night.

