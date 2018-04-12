Fast politics: For Congress leaders it was chole-bhature, for BJP it’s cashew-nuts

The BJP leaders across the country observed day-long fast to protest the impasse “caused” by the Opposition in Parliament, which saw a washout of the second half of the Budget Session. The BJP leaders across the country observed day-long fast to protest the impasse “caused” by the Opposition in Parliament, which saw a washout of the second half of the Budget Session.

As all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial colleagues and party MPs and office-bearers, observed fast on Thursday to protest the washout of the second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session, there was one party leader who could not as he “mistakenly” ate cashew nuts.

Uttarakhand BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat himself admitted that he could not observe fast. “All party leaders had observed a fast today but by mistake I had cashew at an event,” ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat says, ‘all party leaders had observed a fast today but by mistake I had cashew at an event.’ pic.twitter.com/lobcPpbNP4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

The BJP leaders across the country observed day-long fast to protest the impasse “caused” by the Opposition in Parliament, which saw a washout of the second half of the Budget Session. While many, including Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh , kept to their work while fasting, several ministers, among them Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Piyush Goyal, travelled to different parts of the country to sit on fast and attack the main opposition party. BJP president Amit Shah joined his party colleagues in Karnataka to protest against the Congress’s “disruptions” of Parliament.

Image of Congress leaders eating chole bhature before the fast (Twitter: Harish Khurana) Image of Congress leaders eating chole bhature before the fast (Twitter: Harish Khurana)

It should be noted that the Congress observed a nationwide fast on April 9 to protest atrocities against Dalits and acts of communal violence across the country. However, the image of its leaders eating chole bhature before the fast went viral resulting in deep embarrassment for the party. “Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),” BJP leader Harish Khurana tweeted with the image of Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken having food along with Arvinder Singh Lovely at a food joint.

