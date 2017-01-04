BJP, Congress confident to win UP battle, courtesy SP feud

Congress Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Congress Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

As the Election Commission announced dates for the upcoming seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress asserted that they are ready for the electoral battle and would leave no stones unturned to conquer the throne of Lucknow. Congress chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit told media that the grand old party, with the dates being announced, would now work in a time bound manner to ensure victory.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“It is good that the election dates have been announced. Now, we will work in a time bound manner. We will make our programs for our victory in the assembly elections. Elections bring challenges, parties know it; now that the dates are announced we can schedule programs better,” Dikshit said.

The Congress chief ministerial candidate further said that a new challenge has now come up before all parties in the wake of the simmering power tussle in the Samajwadi Party. “Till now, there were four parties-BSP, SP, Congress and BJP. But now, as the SP has broken, a new challenge has appeared before all political parties including the Congress,” she said.

With the father-son duo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav refusing to give in, the ongoing political tussle in the party has been witnessing twists on a daily basis. As of now, both factions have laid claim over the party’s symbol ‘cycle’. However, the Election Commission is yet to take a call on the same.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said the saffron party with its agenda of good governance and development will win the assembly polls.

“The BJP welcomes the announcement of the elections. Our agenda in the forthcoming elections is good governance and development. We have people’s support and we are confident we will win,” Maurya told media. The Election Commission earlier in the day announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.