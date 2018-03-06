‘BJP, Congress communally polarising voters in coastal belt’

Karnataka JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy Karnataka JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused both the BJP and the ruling Congress of trying to communally polarise the voters in the coastal region, ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state. The BJP’s strategy was to paint a picture that Hindus were being killed in the state ruled by the Congress, while at the same time, the state home minister had released a community-wise list of killings to incite hatred, the former chief minister alleged.

The JD(S) leader wanted the people of the coastal belt to “throw out” both the BJP and the Congress, who, he alleged, were protecting the anti-socials in the region. Speaking to reporters in Manglauru, Kumaraswamy said the BJP had invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Karnataka as it did not have a capable leader in the state who had the courage to face the people.

“Yogi Adityanath is coming here today for the concluding meeting of the BJP’s Jana Suraksha Yatra. The name of the yatra itself is not suited for the BJP programme as they are bringing a person, who is not even able to protect infants in his own state,” he said, hinting at the deaths of children in Uttar Pradesh hospitals. On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Congress did not need the support of the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said his party had not offered it, but the Congress had sought the backing of the JD(S) to retain power in many local bodies.

