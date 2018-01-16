BJP, Congress are chor-chor mausere bhai: Mayawati

Mayawati in Lucknow monday.Vishal Srivastav Mayawati in Lucknow monday.Vishal Srivastav

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Monday called the BJP and Congress “chor-chor mausere bhai” (birds of the same feather) and alleged that BJP is doing the same conspiracy against her what Congress did against B R Ambedkar in 1951, following which he had to resign from the post of law minister.

Speaking at her party office in Lucknow after launching 13th volume of her book A Travelogue of My Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement on the occasion of her 62nd birthday, Mayawati said people from ‘sarv-samaj’ — the poor, labourers, farmers and small businessmen — are raising voice against “stubborn” and “autocratic” attitude of the BJP and RSS.

She attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his party had a narrow escape from being thrown out of Gujarat this time. “In Gujarat elections, Modi’s ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ slogan barely saved him from being homeless in Gujarat. He would not have been able to survive if Dalit vote share in the state (Gujarat) would have been around 18 or 20 per cent like in other states. But, Dalit vote share in Gujarat is only around 7 per cent.”

About Dalit MLA Jignesh Mevani, Mayawati said, “He did not win the election because of Dalit votes only, but with the support of Congress and Hardik Patel. The Congress, as part of its well-planned strategy, did not field any candidate from this seat. The party now wants to reap benefit by sending Mevani to different parts of the country and the Dalit community should be aware of it.”

Mayawati said as she was not allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha, she resigned. “In the same manner, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was also harassed, and subsequently he resigned from the post of Union law minister,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Targeting the Congress and BJP further, the former CM said, “When it comes to exploiting people, both the Congress and BJP are birds of the same feather.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App