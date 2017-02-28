BJP condemns Ramjas violence

Naidu said freedom of expression cannot be used to advocate separatism. Naidu said freedom of expression cannot be used to advocate separatism.

Condemning the recent tussle between Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed ABVP in Delhi University’s North Campus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appealed to the students from both the wings to debate and discuss and come up with a solution.

“Students should resolve their issues in a peaceful and constructive manner. Student agitation are a norm but this kind of violence should not be patronized in any form. We condemn it and whether it is the ABVP or the another group that is being instigated by so called anti-national elements it’s imperative to sit down debate and discuss and come up with a solution. We don’t spoil the future of our youth,” said BJP leader Shaina NC.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu came down heavily on opposition including Congress for slamming the government on Ramjas college incident.

He asserted that the government does not support any violent activities.

Naidu said the difference opinion is agreeable but not disintegration. He said, certain misguided sections are trying to mislead young population, create social tensions and hurt the sentiments of the people.

Naidu said freedom of expression cannot be used to advocate separatism.

The minister alleged that the opposition parties are not able to digest growing popularity of Narendra Modi government.

Last week, Left-affiliated AISA and the BJP backed ABVP clashed with each other causing injuries to many. The reason of the clash was an invite to JNU students, Umar Khalid, who is facing sedition charge, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar.

The seminar was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP. A few policemen and journalists were also roughed up during the violence.