BJP condemns attack on Kapil Mishra

The opposition BJP “condemned” the attack on sacked minister Kapil Mishra by some AAP MLAs inside the Assembly on Wednesday, and said it was another example of “violation” of the constitutional norms by the ruling party. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that it was “unprecedented” that a member trying to raise some issues was assaulted by his party colleagues in the House. “It is a highly condemnable and inhuman act indulged in by the ruling party legislators. The ruling party is using its brute majority to coerce any form of opposition in the House,” Gupta said.

The AAP dominates the Assembly. The opposition comprises four MLAs of the BJP-Akali Dal alliance in the 70-member House.

“We will meet the Lt Governor and complain against this incident. This is another example of flouting of the constitutional norms by the ruling party in the House,” he said.

Gupta also questioned the role of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel during the episode that unfolded after Mishra showed a poster in the House, levelling charges of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health minister Satyendar Jain.

“The Speaker expressed his unhappiness over the attack on Mishra, but took no action against the AAP MLAs who attacked him. This will only embolden them to resort to such acts in the House,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the incident reflected the “anti-democratic face” of Kejriwal and his party men.

“Manhandling of Mishra clearly shows that Kejriwal and his party are not open to any dissent or opposition.”

Opposition MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded action against the AAP MLAs involved in the incident.

