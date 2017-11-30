BJP completes four years in Rajasthan: Competitions on govt schemes in colleges

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

To mark the completion of four years of the BJP government in Rajasthan, the Commissionerate of College Education has asked government colleges across the state to organise extempore and essay competitions on flagship schemes of the state government.

The Congress party has termed the move “unethical.”

In a letter last week by Ashutosh AT Pednekar, Commissioner of College Education, institutes have also been asked to organise a cleanliness campaign between December 8 and 13. The BJP government completes four years on December 13.

Each college has been asked to organise an essay and extempore competition and select top three students in both the categories. The selected students will then represent the school in a similar district-level competition.

The state government has appointed 33 colleges across all 33 districts as nodal centres for organising the district level programme. Principals of each of these colleges have to ensure that both the competitions are organised by December 20.

The essay competition can be organised on ‘Bhamashah Yojana’ or ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Yojana’, while an extempore competition can be held on other flagship programmes, eight of which have been suggested by the government, including ‘Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana’, ‘Annapurna Rasoi Yojana’, ‘Mukhya Mantri Rajshree Yojana’, and ‘Rajasthan Sampark Yojana’ , among others.

Each college has been asked to ensure that it is represented in both these events in the district-level competition. At least one page in “Word format” and “high quality” pictures of the event have to be shared with the concerned official by December 21.

Congress state president Sachin Pilot said, “The government has failed on all fronts and it has no achievement to talk about, hence it has issued such a decree.” He said the government has failed in providing employment to youth and hence it is resorting to such measures to influence them a year before the state goes to polls.

