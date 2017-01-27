BJP Coimbatore vice-president found murdered

A BJP district functionary was today found allegedly murdered with his body hanging from the ceiling of a shed with hands tied behind his back at Tirupur. Police said the deceased, Tirupur North District Vice President S Marimuthu (52), had gone to the cow shed adjacent to his house at Muthanpalayam, early morning.

Watch What Else Is Making News

When he did not not return, his family went in search of him, only to find him dead and his body hanging from the ceiling of the shed, police said.

As the body bore injuries, police suspect that Marimuthu was assaulted first, strangled to death and hanged from the ceiling of the shed, with hands tied behind his back. Police are investigating.