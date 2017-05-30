BJP CMs to visit state for ‘Modi Fests’

About 20 BJP MPs and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam are all set to visit the state in June to highlight the achievements of the Modi government by organising ‘Modi Fests’. About 20 BJP MPs and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam are all set to visit the state in June to highlight the achievements of the Modi government by organising ‘Modi Fests’.

About 20 BJP MPs and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam are all set to visit the state in June to highlight the achievements of the Modi government by organising ‘Modi Fests’.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said: “About 20 MPs of our party will visit West Bengal in the first two weeks of June to highlight the achievements of the Modi government. ‘Modi Fests’ will be held at 34 places across the state. Stalls will be set up by various departments of the government to raise awareness on the government’s projects. Three or four chief ministers such as Raghubar Das, Raman Singh and Sarbananda Sonowal will come here with Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Sidharth Nath Singh, who is also a minister in UP,” Ghosh said. Union ministers will inaugurate about 20 ‘Modi Fests’ in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App