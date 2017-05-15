BJP CMs to resign as MPs after presidential polls

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are currently members of the Lok Sabha. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are currently members of the Lok Sabha.

Even as its top leadership began discussions on a presidential candidate, the BJP has decided to delay the election of two of its chief ministers to their respective assemblies so as not to lose out on a single vote in the presidential election in July. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, as well as UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, are expected to continue as MPs till the presidential election is over so that they can cast their votes. They are all currently members of the Lok Sabha.

While Opposition parties have already begun consultations to come up with a consensus candidate, sources said the BJP leadership is treading cautiously on the matter. Adityanath, Maurya and Parrikar have to be elected to the state legislatures within six months of their swearing in. Fortunately for the BJP, the window is long enough for them to remain MPs until the presidential election. They can contest elections to the Assemblies only after quitting as MPs.

Parrikar was sworn in as Goa CM on March 14, and Adityanath and Maurya as UP CM and Deputy CM respectively on March 19. While the Goa BJP has confirmed that Parrikar will contest bypoll from Panaji, sources said that Yogi will also contest polls instead of taking membership of the Legislative Council. The presidential election is due before July 25, while the poll for the post of vice-president is scheduled for August.

The electoral college for picking the vice-president is clearly in the BJP-led NDA’s favour, with the alliance having 418 members out of the total 787 — the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The NDA crossed the majority mark in the electoral college for the presidential poll, too, after the YSRCP announced its support to the ruling combine and the TRS indicated it would follow suit.

The BJP is also hopeful of getting the support of both factions of AIADMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu. However, it has to make provisions for its ally Shiv Sena, which has not voted with the BJP in the past two presidential elections.

