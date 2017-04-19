BJP claims its workers attacked Maharashtra CIC Ratnakar Gaikwad in ‘self-defence’

Ratnakar Gaikwad. Ratnakar Gaikwad.

A day after its activists assaulted Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Ratnakar Gaikwad, the Bharatiya Republican Party — Bahujan Mahasangh Tuesday claimed the attack was in “self defence”.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday evening, the Bahujan Mahasangh’s general secretary J V Pawar blamed Gaikwad for “provoking party workers” at Subhedari Government Guest House in Aurangabad.

Pawar said that after Gaikwad arrived at the guest house, police and private bouncers began forcibly evicting Mahasangh activists, who had gathered in the lawn for a meeting, on Gaikwad’s instructions. This led to a scuffle and the CIC was injured in the process. “We respect and believe in the rule of law. The violence that took place was not started by our party men, they were provoked by Gaikwad. I would like to clarify that our party workers retaliated only in self-defence,” said Pawar.

The party said that the Subhedari Guest House was chosen for party workers to hold official meetings as they lacked funds to afford any other venue.

“We have been holding meetings at the venue for past many years, and till date nobody had objections to it,” Pawar added.

Gaikwad is the adviser of People’s Improvement Trust, an organisation that works for Dalit education and welfare. However, he was at the centre of a controversy over the demolition of Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar, Mumbai, last year. At the press meet, Pawar said, “Lakhs of people came out on the streets to protest against the demolition of Ambedkar Bhavan. Yet nobody ever touched Gaikwad or said anything ill to him. Our party has already instructed our activists that this is a political fight and Gaikwad a mere pawn in the fight.”

Pawar added, “If Gaikwad was seriously injured, why did he not seek medical treatment in Aurangabad itself, before coming to Mumbai? This incident must be probed properly as there is a lot more to it.”

