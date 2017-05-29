BJP cites numbers for welfare claims in presentation

The presentation has a separate section on “decisive and bold” leadership. (File photo/Representational) The presentation has a separate section on “decisive and bold” leadership. (File photo/Representational)

To spread awareness about NDA government’s achievements on the completion of its three years, the BJP has prepared an hour-long presentation with some severe number-crunching to assert that while under the UPA government, big numbers were essentially about the worth of scams, now it is about taking welfare to the grassroots.

The presentation has a separate section on “decisive and bold” leadership. The slogan to mark the completion of the government’s three years is, “Saath hai vishwas hai, ho raha vikas hai”. (Development is happening as there is togetherness and trust).”

Unveiling the presentation on Sunday, party spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao spoke on all the topics covered in the presentation, including Jan Dhan and Mudra Yojanas, OROP, surgical strikes, notification of the law against benaami properties and the running of a “zero leakage government”. Present at the event was party president Amit Shah and senior ministers, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu.

“In the history of India, there have only been two governments that were free of corruption. One of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the other of Narendra Modi,” Rao said at the event.

