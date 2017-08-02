BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu from August 22

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for three days from August 22. BJP president Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for three days from August 22.

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for three days from August 22, news agency PTI reported. He will be attending party meetings in Chennai and Coimbatore as a part of his efforts to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief, said that Shah’s visit to the state will help in strengthening the party at the grass-root level. It will have a positive impact on the BJP. She said the party cadres are enthusiastic about his visit to the state. He will be given a grand reception.

Shah was scheduled to visit the state in May to attend party functions and also to hold discussions with state unit leaders but the visit was called off after R K Nagar election bribery charges put Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government in the dock.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is on a 110-day countrywide tour which began from Jammu in April this year. He is currently in Rohtak to review the works undertaken by the Khattar government in the state.

Talking about Shah’s visit, Haryana’s Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said, “The political temperature in the entire state is at its peak. Apart from increasing the party’s graph, Shah’s visit will also infuse new enthusiasm in workers and accelerate the pace of development. The party’s aim is to win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took people’s feedback on a range of issues concerning the state as he interacted with people during his morning walk. “I went out for a round in the morning and was not accompanied by any security guard. I met some people and I talked to them on developmental issues pertaining to the state. I gathered their feedback on a range of issues and about what they thought about our government. I also met some young wrestlers of an ‘Akhara’, they were happy with the steps our government is taking for the promotion of sports in the state. They also gave me a few suggestions and we will try to incorporate these,” said Khattar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd