BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir today as part of ‘Vistaar Yatra’

Amit Shah will be in Jammu and Kashmir for two days. (Source: File Photo) Amit Shah will be in Jammu and Kashmir for two days. (Source: File Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as a part of his Vistaar Yatra. While the tour focuses on expanding the BJP’s support base in five states, Shah’s two-day visit in Jammu and Kashmir assumes more significance considering the political unrest in the state and reports of trouble in the PDP-BJP alliance.

BJP’s objective of the tour, it appears, is to reach out to its cadre in states where the BJP lost seats in 2014 general elections. While it is a coalition partner in the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has three MPs and 26 MLAs from that state. Following Jammu and Kashmir, Shah will also be visiting Odisha, Lakshadweep, Telangana, and Gujarat for 15 days each.

Meanwhile, noting the recent incidents of stone pelting and protests in the Valley, Supreme Court has asked “both sides” in the Kashmir conflict to “take two steps back” and “address core issues.” “If you keep throwing stones, and close schools and colleges, how will talks happen? You first talk. But if you are suggesting secession, nothing will happen. Talks have to be within the framework of the Constitution,” remarked the apex court bench led by CJI J S Khehar and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul.

