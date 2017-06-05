BJP chief Amit Shah to begin his two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday

BJP National President, Amit Shah (PTI Photo/File) BJP National President, Amit Shah (PTI Photo/File)

As part of his nationwide tour to review and boost the BJP’s organisational capacity, party president Amit Shah will be in the Andaman and Nicobar islands for two days starting on Tuesday. A party statement said Shah will meet party office-bearers, elected representatives drawn from various regions of the union territory besides notable personalities in his two-day stay.

He has drawn up a programme to visit all states and union territories (UTs) in 110 days, an exercise aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational work and strengthen and improve it before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Andaman and Nicobar islands send only one member to the Lok Sabha and Shah’s effort underlines his commitment to tone up the BJP’s set-up everywhere, party sources said. The UT’s current MP Bishnu Pada is from the BJP.

The party has full-time services of over 4 lakh workers, who will work on its expansion for a period of 15 days, six months and a year, in different parts of the country during the ongoing centenary birth anniversary of its ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the statement said.

