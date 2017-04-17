BJP chief Amit Shah praises Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Narmada campaign

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that after the completion of ongoing Narmada Sewa Yatra campaign, the river will be ranked among the cleanest in the world.

Praising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for launching the initiative, Shah said, “Once this conservation campaign is over, Narmada will be ranked among the cleanest water bodies of the world, like Thames in London and Rhine in Switzerland.”

Shah was addressing a gathering at Gwari Ghat on Narmada at Jabalpur after taking part in `Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra’, a campaign for conservation of river Narmada.

“Like Narmada, one day Ganga too would be cleaned as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched `Namami Gange’ campaign,” he added.

Conservation of Narmada would immensely benefit states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan too, he said.

Shah also praised the Chouhan government for its drive against liquor shops within five kilometres of Narmada’s banks as a part of the campaign.

Chief Minister Chouhan, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and several religious leaders were present on the occasion.

