BJP chief Amit Shah on a two-day visit to Tripura from May 6

BJP president Amit Shah. (File photo) BJP president Amit Shah. (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Left Front-ruled Tripura from May 6 next during which he will prepare a roadmap on how to win the next assembly elections, due in the first half of 2018. During his two-day visit, the BJP chief will hold a series of meetings with the party’s state unit president, senior party leaders and senior tribal leaders of the state. “After the meetings, the party president is expected to prepare a roadmap on how to oust the Marxist government in Tripura which has been in the power since 1993”, party spokesperson Ashok Sinha said.

At the meetings, the senior party leaders will make a presentation of the party’s performance in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. On May 7, Shah will leave for Kumarghat in Unakoti district to address a party rally. “We are expecting around 30,000 party leaders, workers, supporters and people in general to listen to him ”, Sinha said.

The BJP chief will visit all states by September-end as part of his campaign to strengthen the party as it readies for another round of assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Before Shah’s departure for New Delhi, Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu would arrive at Udaipur in Gomati district to flag off a passenger train service between Udaipur and Garjee on May 7.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now