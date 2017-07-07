BJP chief Amit Shah mocks Gujarat Congress over infighting

BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Source: PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday mocked the opposition Congress over infighting in its Gujarat unit. “The Gujarat Congress is direction-less and leaderless. The situation is, if they (party leadership) are able to placate one leader, two others raise banner of revolt,” Shah said.

While Assembly elections are due in Gujarat around the year-end, the state Congress has witnessed a tussle between senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela and the state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

“It is time to wipe out Congress from every (polling) booth of the state,” Shah said, addressing a gathering of BJP workers at Anval in Mahua tehsil of Surat district.

Shah reiterated that the BJP should aim to win 150 seats (out of 182) in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We should work hard and win with a record margin so that Congress can never ever dream of winning elections in Gujarat,” Shah said. “Our aim should not be to just win the elections but to root out Congress from Gujarat,” he said.

The state BJP said in a statement that around one lakh `page presidents’ from eight districts of south Gujarat had gathered at Anaval today.

The BJP has appointed page presidents at the booth level, each of whom is responsible for 30 voters.

A single page of electoral roll usually has names of 30 voters, hence the name `page president’.

