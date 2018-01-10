BJP Chief Amit Shah hots up Karnataka says ‘Congress govt is anti-Hindu’

BJP President Amit Shah delivers a speech during Parivartan Yatra, in Chitradurga near Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah delivers a speech during Parivartan Yatra, in Chitradurga near Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

With Karnataka headed to polls soon, BJP president Amit Shah took on state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming Wednesday in Chitradurga that the Congress government was “anti-Hindu”.

Speaking in Holalkere at a public meeting, which was part of the BJP’s statewide 75-day Parivarthana Yatra, Shah said, “In the last three years, we lost 20 BJP and RSS workers (in the state)… Stop your atrocities on our workers, once we come to power we will investigate the cases and send you to jail. This anti-Hindu government is playing vote bank politics. Though it is established that the SDPI is indulging in anti-national activities, all the cases against them have been withdrawn.”

Shah was referring to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim extremist outfit.

“The Siddaramaiah government is disconnected from people due to corruption. In the last five years, the government worked for the welfare of Congress workers and leaders instead of people,” Shah alleged.

