BJP chief Amit Shah begins his 3-day visit to Rohtak today

Cops use a drone to inspect the area where BJP chief Amit Shah will stay during his visit, in Rohtak on Tuesday. Express Cops use a drone to inspect the area where BJP chief Amit Shah will stay during his visit, in Rohtak on Tuesday. Express

All eyes will be on Rohtak from Wednesday as all Haryana ministers, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, would be in the town where BJP chief Amit Shah would be camping for the next three days. Rohtak is known as a stronghold of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, but BJP leaders claim the Hooda factor did not play any role in finalising the venue for the party meeting. “Rohtak has been our party’s headquarters for decades. It is also the political capital of Haryana,” said Subhash Barala, president of BJP’s Haryana unit.

Shah will be in Haryana to review the works undertaken by the Khattar government in the state.

Haryana’s Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said, “The political temperature in the entire state is at its peak. Apart from increasing the party’s graph, Shah’s visit will also infuse new enthusiasm in workers and accelerate the pace of development. The party’s aim is to win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.”

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is on a 110-day countrywide tour which began from Jammu in April this year.

“Arrangements have been made to give a rousing welcome to Shah at eight different points en route, including at Bahadurgarh. The party chief will also hold a road show en route and thousands of our workers will welcome him in the form of a bike rally,” Barala said.

“As many as 17 meetings will be addressed by Shah during this three-day Rohtak tour. The party chief would also inaugurate a library building at the party office in Rohtak,” he said.

Shah will also be presented with a report card highlighting the Khattar government’s achievements during its over 1,000-day rule.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App