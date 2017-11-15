Top Stories
BJP CEC meet: Gujarat candidates decided, will be declared ‘at the right time’, says J P Nadda

The meeting was chaired by party President Amit Shah and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Vijay Rupani alongwith other party leaders.

Published:November 15, 2017
BJP will declare its list of nomineees for the Gujarat Assembly elections ‘at the right time’ Union Minister JP Nadda said after BJPs Central Election Committee meeting which was held in New Delhi on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting, which ran for nearly three hours, was chaired by party President Amit Shah and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Vijay Rupani alongwith other party leaders. Talking to media after the meeting, Nadda said, “Discussion for most of the seats for Gujarat election have been done, list will be declared at the right time.”

“The list of nominees for six seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council has been declared and will be up on the website soon,” Nadda told reporters here.

Earlier today the Congress Central Election Committee meeting to select candidates for Gujarat Assembly Elections was postponed to Friday.

