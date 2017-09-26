BJP cautions J&K public against ‘mischievous propaganda’

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP — an ally in the PDP-led government — on Tuesday said certain vested parties had unleashed a “mischievous propaganda” against the party and appealed people not to pay heed to it. Without identifying anyone, state spokesperson Anil Gupta said the parties with vested interests were trying to create “anti-government” sentiments in Jammu region by issuing “misleading and factually incorrect” statements.

“The general public is appealed not to get carried away by the mischievous propaganda unleashed by certain vested parties and have faith in the BJP, which has promised holistic development of infrastructure to include health, education, tourism and other public utilities,” said Gupta.

The BJP leader also refuted the allegation that the project to establish AIIMS in Jammu was just an “eyewash” — a charge made by the Jammu Bar Association, which has claimed that the state government is yet to acquire land for the establishment of AIIMS.

“AIIMS is not an eyewash but a reality. The sites at Vijaypur in Samba district in Jammu region and at Awantipora in Pulwama in Kashmir have been finalized for the establishment of AIIMS,” he said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the establishment of two AIIMS-like institutions for healthcare in the capital cities of the state. “Central Public Works Department has been appointed as the agency for the construction work of these new AIIMS in the state. Pre-investment work has also been started at the site,” Gupta said.

“Draft Expenditure Finance Committee Memorandum has been prepared to obtain approval of Rs 1630 crore for establishment of AIIMS in Jammu division and sent to department of expenditure, Government of India,” he added.

Clarifying the status of land acquisition, the spokesperson said that out of the 270.23 acre of land identified for the project, 211.04 acre comprise of state and forest land.

“The state land has been transferred to Health and Medical Education department through a government order on April 28, and the forest land also has been transferred through a separate order on April 11,” he said, adding for 58.90 acre of private and evacuee land, final award had been approved by the state revenue department.

