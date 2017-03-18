BJP can’t take on TMC in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee plays a 2012 video of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Nabanna. (Source: Express photo) Mamata Banerjee plays a 2012 video of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Nabanna. (Source: Express photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Friday spoke in favour of a ‘grand alliance’ to prevent BJP from ‘bulldozing governments of different states’. “The Opposition must be strong. If any proposal comes, I am here. I have no problem. If BJP targets Bengal, Bihar and Odhisa, then we have to target the rest of country where BJP is in power,” she told mediapersons in Kolkata.

Dismissing the idea of the BJP posing any threat to the Trinamool Congress in the next Assembly polls, Mamata said: “They cannot… they cannot. What do you think? Now, they are the party number three or four in Bengal… How will they be able to capture all the seats? Forcefully?”

She asserted if the BJP can take on her party in Bengal, the Trinamool would target the BJP in entire India. “I have full trust in Bengal. Bengal is not the place where you will divide and say anything and people will start accepting that,” said Mamata.

Alleging that Rs 1,000 crore was used in UP Assembly elections by the BJP, the CM said: “Why so much money was used in UP election? The people want to know.”

Showing a 2012 video clip of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy speaking on how electronic voting machines (EVMs) could be tampered with, Mamata said: “I am not saying anything, but I would like you to see what BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said. There are allegations of EVMs being tampered with and an investigation should be conducted.”

She appealed to the Election Commission to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter. WITH PTI

