BJP calls Siddaramaiah govt ‘ineffective’ and ‘lifeless’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

Hitting out at the Congress government in Karnataka calling it “ineffective” and “life less”, Opposition BJP on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost a “golden” opportunity to provide good governance. Alleging that the administrative system has collapsed, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar said “lackadaisicalness” has engulfed the government.

Speaking during the motion of thanks to the Governor for address, he said government has completed more than three-and-half years but there was very less progress and “lackadaisicalness has engulfed both the Chief Minister and the government he heads.”

“Static sense has prevailed over this government,” he added.

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, Shettar said he had lost a golden opportunity to provide good governance as it enjoyed full majority.

“He had a fantastic opportunity as the government enjoyed majority and there was a weak party high command.”

Targeting the administration by calling it inefficient, Shettar questioned the treasury benches about holding review meeting about government programmes at the district level, and said Chief Minister only undertakes flying visits.

He also said the posts of parliamentary secretary and Presidents of Boards and Corporations with cabinet rank were being given to MLA’s to pacify them, and questioned as to why public money is being utilised for it.

“Place a report before this house about the functioning of parliamentary secretaries attached with each Ministry and how it has benefited the administration and the effective functioning of the Ministry,” he added.

Noting that there is lack of coordination between the officials and Ministers, he alleged that officials are not listening to the Ministers and this has lead to incidents of open confrontation between ruling party MLAs and officers.

Speaking on the law and order issue, he said there was lawlessness in the state and women are not feeling safe with repeated incidents of rape and molestation.

He also alleged that there is corruption at every level of the administration, transfers have become a business and honest officials don’t have place in this government.

Shettar also alleged that government machinery was being misused for personal and party purposes by citing at an incident where allegedly a Congress party workers meet was held in the garb of a government function by utilising government funds in Belagavi district, and demanded strict action against those responsible.