BJP calls on CM Mamata Banerjee to act against female foeticide

The BJP’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao cell will write to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee next week, demanding her intervention in reducing female foeticide cases, according to state convener Nupur Ghosh.

Ghosh said tracking machines should be installed in ultrasonography machines in nursing homes to keep an eye out for the practice of determining the gender of unborn babies.

She was speaking after a rally held by cell members from Shyambazar to Vivekananda Park on Sunday to raise awareness on this issue.

“A recent survey has revealed Kolkata has the highest number of female foeticide cases in West Bengal. There are some nursing homes which reportedly have been indulging in determining gender illegally.

“In order to keep watch on them, active trackers should be installed next to ultrasonography machines. These machines will keep a record of whether such a practice is followed by medical establishments,” Ghosh said.

“We have already apprised Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about this, and will approach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. We will demand her intervention and write a letter to her in this regard,” the state convener said.