BJP biggest non-performing non-asset, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Express File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Express File Photo)

The Congress continued to assail the government over the slump in economic growth, saying the Narendra Modi administration did not have even the “faintest idea” on how to put the economy back on track. The party indulged in some wordplay to say that the BJP had become India’s “biggest non-performing asset or non-performing non-asset”.

A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it will be erroneous to attribute the slowdown in economic growth in the last quarter of 2016-17 solely to demonetisation, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the best way to describe the government’s reaction was “utter confusion, perplexity, hypocrisy, bewilderment and bemusement”.

“The ease of doing business appears to have become the cease of doing business. The lion that was roaring in Make in India appears to be snoozing,” he said. Singhvi said it used to be often said there is jobless growth. Now the country has been told there are neither jobs nor growth, he said. “There is no specific answer to the specific question. How are we down to 6.1 per cent? There is frank regret, sorrow or apology that this is exactly what they were told by all of us in November and since then. There is no recognition and realisation. There are no answers to the questions,” he said.

“The best answer is that demonetisation cannot be identified as the sole reason for slow GDP growth… and there are global factors…. Mercifully we did not hear other reasons like legacy factors,” he added. “We demand the BJP listens and implements what it promised — both jobs and welfare of farmers,” Singhvi said.

