BJP Bhopal MLA: Virat Kohli marrying outside India not patriotic

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya Tuesday alleged that cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are not patriotic because they married outside the country. “…Ram, Krishna, Yudhishtir married in India. All of you have been married in India or will be married in India… He (Kohli) earned fame and money in India but chose to marry outside… it’s not patriotism,’’ the Guna MLA said after inaugurating a skill centre.

When The Indian Express contacted him, he said he compared sportspersons like Dhyan Chand with others and argued that the hockey legend did an immense service to India. He said Kohli did not deserve to be a role model for youth because he married in Italy.

“I did not call him (Kohli) rashtradohi (traitor), I just said he is not rashtrabhakt (patriotic),’’ he said.

Asked about his other alleged comments, such as “dancers from Italy become millionaires here and you are taking money earned in the country there”, he claimed he did not say a lot of what was being attributed to him. BJP said Shakya’s views were personal.

