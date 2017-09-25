BJP bets on development plank to gain foothold in Konkan

Narayan Rane Narayan Rane

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party believes the development plank under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would provide them stronger foothold in the coastal region of Konkan that has two Lok Sabha and 12 assembly seats.

Leaders claim former Congress leader Narayan Rane’s “larger-than-life image” does not reflect his electoral strength on the ground. And therefore, they say, any alliance between the BJP and the political outfit Rane is likely to float in Konkan will have to be to studied before making any commitment. The BJP top brass has said the party will not buckle under any hard bargain by Rane.

The party’s central leadership is willing to engage Rane in dialogue, but is unlikely to make any formal commitment around Dussehra. This means Rane will have to go ahead with his roadmap of launching a regional party, which he plans to call Vikas Samata Paksha.

“I will disclose my political plans on Dussehra,” Rane had said earlier. People close to him said the Konkan strongman’s new party would work for next two years to consolidate the base at the grassroots in his home turf.

The political equations in Konkan are set to change after Rane’s resignation from the Congress. The Shiv Sena, which is the number one organisation both in terms of electoral strength and base, will have a new challenge in Rane’s aggressive regional party. Moreover, after Rane’s exit, the Congress will have to rebuild the organisation to keep pace with the NCP, which has a stronger hold in the region.

The Shiv Sena won both the Lok Sabha seats — Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Raigad — in the 2014 elections. At Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sena’s Vinayak Raut won after defeating Congress’s Nilesh Rane. He is the eldest son of Narayan Rane. The Raigad seat was bagged by senior leader Anant Geete who defeated his nearest rival, former NCP minister Sunil Tatkare.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the party-wise position for 12 seats showed Shiv Sena ahead of all others. It won six seats. The Congress, which had given the party’s leadership to Rane in 2014, failed to get the desired results in his home turf. Out of the 12 seats, the Congress got only one with its candidate Nilesh Rane, younger son of Narayan Rane, winning from Kankavali.

While the NCP had won three seats, the rest of the two seats had gone to Peasants and Workers Party. “In the next two years, our focus would be on pushing the development projects in Konkan. The first green oil refinery in Ratnagiri would bring investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore and provide employment opportunities to 1 lakh people. This would be a game changer in the coastal belt, which is badly lagging in development despite huge natural resources,” said a senior BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

The government is also pushing tourism in the region. Sources meanwhile said Rane floating his own regional outfit might result in a win-win situation for both him and the BJP. As Rane can try to restore his electoral losses through his regional outfit, a sizeable section of workers unhappy with the Shiv Sena will have an alternative in Rane’s party. Ahead of the next elections, a BJP-Rane alliance give a tough fight to the Sena and the NCP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App