BJP behind SP-Congress alliance talks: Mayawati

With UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav favouring pre-poll alliance with the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday claimed that BJP was instrumental in the talks between the ruling SP and Congress, and a tie-up would be formalised only if the saffron party benefits from it.

“SP and Congress alliance in UP will come into being only if BJP gives its approval and if it (BJP) feels it will gain from it… the green signal will be given by BJP after evaluating its gains and losses from such an alliance,” she told mediapersons in Lucknow.

She said that BJP was “intimidating” SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family through Enforcement Directorate, I-T department and CBI in connection with pending disproportionate assets cases, and “other weaknesses”, to join hands with Congress to divide Muslim votes and stop BSP from coming to power.

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav’s frequent statements favouring an alliance with Congress, Mayawati questioned why a person who came to power on his own in the last Assembly elections is so keen on contesting the 2017 polls in an alliance.

“It should be noticed… why the chief minister looks so desperate to contest elections in alliance with Congress, a party that is already on oxygen support in the state, when he had formed government with absolute majority while contesting alone in the last Assembly elections,” she said.

“SP is not going to return to power even after contesting in alliance with Congress and SP leadership is aware of this. But the SP is doing this to divert public attention from their internal fight for supremacy and to cover up the failures of the state government by blaming the Congress for the defeat after the elections… This has to be understood by the Congress as well,” she added.

Cautioning Muslims against the “designs” of her rivals, Mayawati said even if SP and Congress came together, it would be of no use due to infighting in the Yadav family.