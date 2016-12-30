BJP begins Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra

Punjab BJP president addresses a gathering at Hussainiwala Thursday. Express Punjab BJP president addresses a gathering at Hussainiwala Thursday. Express

PUNJAB BJP president Vijay Sampla kick-started the party’s election campaign by launching the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra from Hussainiwala after paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev. The yatra will cover different parts of the state before concluding in Amritsar on January 8 where Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be present, said Sampla. Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at the martyr’s memorial, Sampla, however, considered only Congress in competition with the alliance in Punjab and hence indicated that AAP was nowhere in competition.

WATCH VIDEO | Arun Jaitley Thanks People For Supporting Note Ban, Says No Incident Of Unrest Reported

Supporting demonetisation, he said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is fighting a battle for economic freedom. The Congress is a party which bred and nurtured English culture in the country. While the BJP is working to transform the nation into a soney ki chidia, the English Congress is trying hard to convert the country into Sonia Ki Chidia.”

Launching a scathing attack on PPCC chief, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sampla said, “He has no time to meet the people of his state but he does have ample time to meet his friends across the border.” Sampla also took a dig at AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he betrayed the people of Delhi and the voters of Punjab won’t fall into his trap. “The AAP claims to put an end to drugs in the state, but their MP Mann is doing it by drinking.”

From the Hussainiwala memorial, the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra proceeded towards Ferozepur accompanied by a cavalcade of motorcycles and cars. En route, Sampla, along with other party leaders, paid tribute to the freedom fighters at various memorials and garlanded the idols of Guru Ravidass Ji, Bhagwan Valmiki Ji and Bhagat Ramdev Ji.

State BJP organisational general secretary Dinesh Kumar, Cabinet Minister Surjeet Kumar Jiyani, poll manifesto committee chairman and former state president Kamal Sharma, former MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu, state general secretary Manjit Singh Rai, state secretary Vineet Joshi, Ferozepur district president Davinder Bajaj, district general secretary Arun Pugal, BJYM state president Shivbir Rajan and secretary Amit Sampla were present during the yatra.